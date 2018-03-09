Sauti Sol recognized by YouTube

Capital Campus Entertainment 0

Sauti Sol team received recognition from the YouTube team after their YouTube subscribed surpassed 100,000. The 4 members of Sauti Sol were ecstatic at the news, sharing their excitement online. Their latest release Afrikan Star featuring Burna Boy released 3 weeks ago had made 1.1M views. https://www.instagram.com/p/BgEi8GqD5LU/?hl=en&taken-by=sautisol As Sauti Sol plans to

WATCH: Sadly, Eric Omondi’s recent stunt may cost him everything

Capital Campus Entertainment, Featured 0

Eric Omondi a popular Kenyan comedian makes headlines again. READ ALSO: Eric Omondi beefing with rapper Khaligraph Jones over money He seems to have lost his marbles, with a recent video that captures him swimming nude in with young boys. Heard encouraging the children to keep swimming, Omondi seems to be having

MUST LISTEN: Amy Winehouse demo released 7 years after death

Capital Campus Entertainment, Featured 0

Amy Winehouse's never-heard-before demo of 'My Own Way' has been released by its producer. The track was recorded by the late jazz star when she was just 17 years old, and its co-writer Gil Cang has revealed the 'Rehab' hitmaker used the song to attract the attention of her label Island

Johnnie Walker unveils “Jane Walker” supporting gender equality

biffon Entertainment 0

Johnnie Walker has launched a female version of its whiskey in the US – Jane Walker, the bold move is in an attempt to attract more female drinkers. The introduction of Jane Walker represents the brand’s commitment to celebrate diversity among its consumers as well as push more contributions towards

It’s official, Black Panther makes record sales and the cast is overjoyed

Capital FM Entertainment 0

'Black Panther' is on course to become one of the highest-grossing blockbusters in history. The much-discussed new Marvel film - which stars the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o - has achieved one of the biggest-ever second weekends of ticket sales, earning an estimated $108 million in

WATCH: Janelle Monae reveals latest dope releases are inspired by Prince

Capital FM Entertainment 0

Janelle Monae misses being able to speak to Prince for guidance about her career. The 32-year-old singer-and-actress is getting ready to release her third studio album 'Dirty Computer' in two months' time and prior to the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's death in April 2016 he had been a mentor to her and

