Competition sees youth engage with the Sustainable Development Goals

According to a recent survey published by Trends and Insights for Africa in partnership with MK Africa, the youth in Kenya have below average knowledge of the Sustainable Development Goals as compared to global university students. The low awareness recorded could be attributed to complex social, economic and environmental challenges. The

Nairobi Innovation Week hopes to attract investor attention

Nairobi Innovation Week opened to the public on the 5th of March. The week-long event hosted at the Nairobi University grounds has been an annual event since 2016. The event spotlights innovation and entrepreneurship within Kenya. A partnership between the public sector and private companies, the anticipated results will champion

Kenyan Nuclear Science students get a curriculum boost in new program

As Kenya gears towards the possible adoption of nuclear energy, an agreement signed in Austria this March 2018 will allow students from Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa to study from a live nuclear reactor. The (IAEA)reports that students from the said countries will get online access to the facilities of

University Vice Chancellor will not step aside for investigations amid student murder

Tension were high at Meru University of Science and Technology after a student leader was allegedly shot dead by a police officer during demonstrations over fee increment and poor learning conditions on Tuesday, February 27 at Nchiru in Tigania West. READ: Did Kenyans on Twitter uncover the motives for Meru University

Annual Swimming Championship showcases young Kenyan talent

The Annual Kenya Swimming Federation National Age Group Long Course Championship started 23rd of February at the Aquatic Stadium Kasarani, Nairobi. The championships started off with record-setting heats.Among the most notable swimmers was Ivan Hart who set 4 new national age group records in the 11 -12 years’ old boys’ age

Did K.O.T uncover the motives of the Meru University student killing?

After news of the brutal killing of a Meru University student representative Evans Njoroge became public, the internet has been awash with comments of disgust over police brutality. As Meru University students held a riot in protest of increased tuition fees, they could not have imagined what the outcomes of the

MUST READ: A day in a Kitui school where students learn under trees

If 4x+2 = 14, find the value of x; it is a mathematical challenge that class six students of Kemwaa Primary School in Kitui County were required to solve. A mathematical challenge that easily resonates with their current situation, but in their case, x is known. All the school’s upper classes, from

University of Nairobi to host 100 startups at Nairobi Innovation Week

The Nairobi Innovation Week scheduled for March 5-9, 2018 with this year’s theme is “Innovating for a Better Tomorrow.” The annual event is convened by the University of Nairobi, and garners lots of interest from regional and global players. Vice Chancellor Prof. Mbithi spoke during the event saying, “there are over

