CareerClimb: 3 ways your response to rejection could land you a job

An email response from the human resource department to your application reads:

“Thank you for your interest in IT Management position at TG Communications Ltd. We owe our applicants adequate and professional communication regarding their effort in search of these limited job opportunities and we appreciate your endeavor. However, we regret that your application did not make it to the next stage of this process. We have recognized your skills, knowledge and work experience and we hope to consider you for related future opportunities.

We have your contacts on the resume and are willing to engage you should any position become vacant in our department.

We wish you well in your venture to gain growth.”

Whether or not you had high hopes on getting that position, your response to this email is a true indication on whether you possess the soft skills required for communication in a professional setting.

It is common to receive such kinds of responses when we apply for jobs. The answer will always be either a “Yes” or “No”. However, you could always keep yourself in the running for a job, by how you respond to rejection.

Some of you now wonder, ‘why should I respond to an email from a company that has just denied me a job?’ Well, think about the following:

1. The chosen candidate does not take the job.

It is possible, that the first choice for the job does not actually fill in the vacancy. If you came in second during the selection process, the Human Resource manager will most likely suggest you get the position, after reviewing your qualifications.

2. The firm decides to reopen the job search.

The optics of rehiring an employee mostly circle around his/her behavior or attitude towards the company. Having an optimistic, open attitude can just land you the job.

3. The firm decides to hire two people.

To avoid job strain, an assistant could be in need. And flipping through your resume, it is discovered that you fit that position.

When hit with a rejection message from the Human Resource Manager, the is only one appropriate response to avoid burning bridges.

‘Thank you for that decision and I look forward to future opportunities in your firm.’