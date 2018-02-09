Capital Digital Media Is Hiring

Shares

We are looking for a dynamic Multimedia Content Creator to join our fast-paced team! Are you the one?

The job includes a variety of tasks including writing articles, updating and creating content for our company’s many web pages and social media platforms, creating video content, and attending industry-related events.

To be successful in this role, you should have experience with digital publishing, content creation, and generate traffic and leads for new business on social media. Ultimately, we’re looking for a kick-ass and passionate digital storyteller.

Responsibilities include:

• Researching relevant topics online

• Preparing well-structured drafts using digital word processing and publishing platform

• Write core website copy, blogs and news articles, Social media posts

• Interview industry professionals and incorporate their views in articles

• Edit and proofread written pieces before publication

• Conduct keyword research and use SEO guidelines to optimize content

• Promote content on social networks and monitor engagement (e.g. comments and shares)

• Coordinate with marketing and design teams to illustrate articles in sharable short videos

• Produce video content for website or/and clients

Our ideal candidate will be:

• Self-motivated, driven, with a can-do, problem-solving attitude, highly creative and full of ideas

• Curious in nature with a lively, broad-ranging intellect

• Passionate about producing top quality written material

• Analytical and inquisitive, with excellent attention to detail

• Innovative and creative, with a concise, precise and effective approach to problem-solving

• Good at absorbing large amounts of information, with a general hunger for learning

• Credible, confident and articulate, with excellent communication and presentation skills

• Reliable, flexible and cooperative

• Diplomatic and tactful

• Personable and approachable, with an enthusiastic and motivational nature and an overall

• Has a passion for excellence

To submit your application and curriculum vitae, send an email to [email protected] to be considered for the position.