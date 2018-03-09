beyonce b

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

Online educator Udacity offers self-driving car degree

15-Year-Old Kenyan Proves She Has Talent On British Talent Show

Bristol University Students Compete in Cheeky Best Bum Competition

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved