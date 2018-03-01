Annual Swimming Championship showcases young Kenyan talent

Shares

The Annual Kenya Swimming Federation National Age Group Long Course Championship started 23rd of February at the Aquatic Stadium Kasarani, Nairobi.

The championships started off with record-setting heats.Among the most notable swimmers was Ivan Hart who set 4 new national age group records in the 11 -12 years’ old boys’ age group. Hart swam 2:56.84 in the 200m butterfly to shutter the previous record of 3:04.59 set by Mohammed Jiwa in 2008.

Hart swimming for Mombasa Aquatics later swam 2:52.64 in the 200 m individual medley to break Thomas Tabuka’s record of 2:54.33 set in 2015. He later in swimming 1500 m set two new records in his age group in timed splits. At the 800 m mark he clocked 10:53.44 (previous record of 11:39.82 set in 2010 was held by Mateo Rosafio and at the end of the race that is 1500 m mark his time was 20:35.29 (previous record of 22:58.80 was set in 2013 by Kabir Bedi).

The event was graced by Mr. Fred Muteti, the Chairman of Sports Kenya, accompanied by Sports Kenya Director General Mrs. Saima Ondimu. The 3 days event attracted 1,527 entries from 311 swimmers representing 41 teams.

This year, Kenya Swimming Federation is using the championship as the last event to a select a team of 5 (3 women and 2 men) swimmers to represent Kenya in the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia from 4th -15th April 2018. The Federation will also use the championship to select the final list of 40 swimmers to represent Kenya in CANA Zone IV Championships which will be held in Lilongwe Malawi from 21st to 24th March 2018.