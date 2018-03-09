jd-mason-500382

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

Best companies to work for in Kenya, UK and US

You Could Go To The Moon Thanks To This Nuclear Scholarship

Ed Sheeran Duets With Beyonce On ‘Perfect’ Remix

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved