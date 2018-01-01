Telecoms

Airtel launches postpaid bundles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Airtel has launched a new set of monthly postpaid bundles offering calls, data and SMS. The smart bundles offer up to 30GB of data, 125 hours of calls and 3,000 SMS. The plans cater for the increasing demand for blended offerings

Telkom grows customer base by 1 million in six months

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 - Six months after Telkom ditched the Orange brand and took a new strategic direction, the telco has grown its customer base by one million to hit 3.85 million subscribers. Telkom Chief Marketing Officer Levi Nyakundi says the

Safaricom unveils music streaming service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 - Safaricom has invested in an all-inclusive music streaming service offering a wide variety of music to consumers as well as an additional platform for artists to sell their music. The “SONGA by Safaricom” streaming service

Internet provider signs up 1,500 home users in Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 - Low-cost internet service provider Poa! Internet says it has signed over 1,500 new home internet connections in Kibera – Africa’s largest slum - to their Sh1,500 a month wireless home internet service. The company says they

Court reinstates CA Director General Francis Wagusi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 - The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered that the Board of the Communications Authority of Kenya reinstates Francis Wagusi as Director General. The court has observed that the Authority’s Board was improperly constituted

Airtel not exiting Kenya but looking to consolidate operations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Airtel has denied reports that it is exiting Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania but has maintained that it continues to explore consolidation options in these three markets. “We would like to categorically deny these reports which are

