NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Airtel has launched a new set of monthly postpaid bundles offering calls, data and SMS. The smart bundles offer up to 30GB of data, 125 hours of calls and 3,000 SMS. The plans cater for the increasing demand for blended offerings
Telecoms
Telkom grows customer base by 1 million in six months
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 - Six months after Telkom ditched the Orange brand and took a new strategic direction, the telco has grown its customer base by one million to hit 3.85 million subscribers. Telkom Chief Marketing Officer Levi Nyakundi says the
Safaricom unveils music streaming service
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 - Safaricom has invested in an all-inclusive music streaming service offering a wide variety of music to consumers as well as an additional platform for artists to sell their music. The “SONGA by Safaricom” streaming service
Internet provider signs up 1,500 home users in Kibera
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 - Low-cost internet service provider Poa! Internet says it has signed over 1,500 new home internet connections in Kibera – Africa’s largest slum - to their Sh1,500 a month wireless home internet service. The company says they
Court reinstates CA Director General Francis Wagusi
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 - The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered that the Board of the Communications Authority of Kenya reinstates Francis Wagusi as Director General. The court has observed that the Authority’s Board was improperly constituted
MPesa, Airtel Money tests mobile money interoperability ahead of roll out in March
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Mobile money users will from March start sending and receiving virtual money across networks in real time after a pilot phase that starts on Monday. Safaricom’s MPesa and Airtel Money will first test the mobile money interoperability
Safaricom kicks off Sh300Mn promotion campaign to award 5 million customers
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 - Safaricom has hidden 10 briefcases with cash prizes across 10 towns to award winners as part of a Sh300 million, 11-week consumer promotion campaign that kicks off today. The Shinda Mamili na Tunukiwa promotion includes the
Airtel not exiting Kenya but looking to consolidate operations
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Airtel has denied reports that it is exiting Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania but has maintained that it continues to explore consolidation options in these three markets. “We would like to categorically deny these reports which are
CBA, Safaricom mark 5 years of M-Shwari with customer savings of Sh12.6Bn
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 - Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) and Safaricom are today celebrating the 5th anniversary of M-Shwari. M-Shwari, Kenya’s first mobile lending and saving solution, provides financial services to over 21 million Kenyans and more
Safaricom aims to enhance experience of 10,000 customers who visit shops daily
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 - Safaricom is experimenting with new ways of engaging customers who visit the mobile telco’s customer care shops by providing a rich experience. The company has remodeled the Village Market Safaricom Shop, which has been refitted