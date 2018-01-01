NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 - Safaricom has launched a new service for their premium clients aimed. The new platinum service will see customers use a monthly plan ranging from Sh2,000 shillings and Sh10, 000 that comes with more data and minutes. Safaricom’s
Snapchat parent’s stock sheds $1.3Bn in market value after Kylie Jenner tweet
Washington, United States, Feb 23 - Snapchat's parent company lost some $1.3 billion in market value on Thursday after reality star Kylie Jenner's tweeted that she was no longer using the messaging service. "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat
Infographic: How to customize your YouTube Channel
Feb, 13 - Today, YouTube is much more than just entertainment. People are using the video-sharing site to learn from others' experiences. Instructional videos, tutorials, podcasts, reviews, product unboxing and product hauls are just a few of the different
Less-cool Facebook losing youth at fast pace: survey
Washington, United States, Feb 12 - With mom, dad, and grandma signing up in increasing numbers, Facebook is losing younger users in the United States at a faster pace than previously estimated, researchers said Monday. A report by eMarketer said Snapchat
Japan’s ‘Insta-gran’ finds fame with wacky selfies
Kumamoto, Japan, Feb 2 - A madcap Japanese great-grandmother armed with a camera and an appetite for mischief has shot to fame for taking side-splitting selfies - many of which appear to put her in harm's way. Closing in on her 90th birthday, Kimiko
Kenyans turn to Google to search for ‘Samantha’
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 - If you searched for the term ‘Samantha’ on Google in the last one month, then you were not alone. Millions of other Kenyans went online to search for Samantha, a sex doll that was developed by artificial intelligence Barcelona-based
Facebook booming even as time spent on it drops
SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Feb 1 - Facebook on Wednesday reported a big jump in profits even though people are spending less time on the world's biggest social network. The company said its priority is to encourage personal interaction among users,
Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies
Washington, United States, Jan 31 - Facebook says it is banning all ads related to cryptocurrencies in an effort to fight scams. The social media giant said it is barring ads for "financial products and services that are frequently associated with
YouTube toughens rules regarding which videos get ads
SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Jan 17 - YouTube on Tuesday announced ramped-up rules regarding when it will run ads with videos as it scrambled to quell concerns by brands about being paired with troublesome content. "There's no denying 2017 was a difficult
Facebook moves to make more video ad money
San Francisco, United States, Dec 15 - Facebook has moved to bolster its appeal and money-making potential as an online platform for viewing video similar to YouTube. The leading social network will next year test showing short ads before videos on