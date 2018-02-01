LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 - Britain's trade minister Liam Fox on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump's announcement of duties on steel and aluminium imports to America, saying it was the "wrong way" to resolve trade disputes. "We can deal
Manufacturing
New KCC embarks on major modernisation programme
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – New KCC has embarked on a modernisation and upgrade of its processing facilities across the country. The management said the modernisation programme is aimed at enhancing its filling and packaging capacity and ensure continues
China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom
BEIJING, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign
Kenya private sector records highest production, orders in 22 months
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Kenya’s private sector has in February seen the greatest improvement in operating conditions since April 2016 according to Stanbic Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index. The index registered a score of 54.7 in February compared
EU targets Harley Davidson, Levi’s in Trump trade war
BRUSSELS, Belgium, Mar 4 - The EU is drawing up retaliatory measures against leading US brands such as Levi's and Harley Davidson after US President Donald Trump threatened a trade war with plans for tariffs on steel and aluminium, European Commission
Trump threatens EU auto industry over bloc’s trade war retaliation
WASHINGTON, United States, Mar 4 - US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened a tax on cars from the European Union if it enacts retaliatory measures in response to his announced plans for tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. "If the E.U. wants
Manufacturer seeks compensation after plastic bags ban
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 - A manufacturer is seeking compensation for losses incurred as a result of the ban on plastic bags manufacturing. Hi-Plast says the ban effected by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources last year through the National
Savannah Cement to tap into Big Four to drive growth
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 - Local cement manufacturer, Savannah Cement will tap into Big Four agenda announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to drive business results and support the government’s economic agenda. Speaking while receiving members of the Association
PSA Peugeot Citroen drives to record profits in 2017
PARIS, France Mar 1 - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said Thursday that its profits raced to new records in 2017 even if its newly-acquired Opel and Vauxhall brands weighed on earnings. PSA Peugeot Citroen notched up "outstanding results, making
Kisumu County passes motion compelling retailers to give free packing bags
KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 21 - The County Assembly of Kisumu has passed a motion that will now require Supermarkets and other shopping outlets to give free packaging bags to customers. The Assembly’s Chief Whip Gard Olima, who moved the motion, says the