Manufacturing

New KCC embarks on major modernisation programme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – New KCC has embarked on a modernisation and upgrade of its processing facilities across the country. The management said the modernisation programme is aimed at enhancing its filling and packaging capacity and ensure continues

China says ready for trade war as Trump tariffs loom

BEIJING, China, Mar 8 - China warned the United States on Thursday that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign

EU targets Harley Davidson, Levi’s in Trump trade war

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Mar 4 - The EU is drawing up retaliatory measures against leading US brands such as Levi's and Harley Davidson after US President Donald Trump threatened a trade war with plans for tariffs on steel and aluminium, European Commission

Manufacturer seeks compensation after plastic bags ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 - A manufacturer is seeking compensation for losses incurred as a result of the ban on plastic bags manufacturing. Hi-Plast says the ban effected by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources last year through the National

Savannah Cement to tap into Big Four to drive growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 - Local cement manufacturer, Savannah Cement will tap into Big Four agenda announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to drive business results and support the government’s economic agenda. Speaking while receiving members of the Association

PSA Peugeot Citroen drives to record profits in 2017

PARIS, France Mar 1 - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said Thursday that its profits raced to new records in 2017 even if its newly-acquired Opel and Vauxhall brands weighed on earnings. PSA Peugeot Citroen notched up "outstanding results, making

