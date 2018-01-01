Infographics

Infographic: How to customize your YouTube Channel

Feb, 13 - Today, YouTube is much more than just entertainment. People are using the video-sharing site to learn from others' experiences. Instructional videos, tutorials, podcasts, reviews, product unboxing and product hauls are just a few of the different

Infographic: Cost of buying and maintaining popular cars in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 - In this fifth series by Next Insurance on the 'Cost of Buying and Maintaining' popular cars in Kenya, we look at five cars including; Toyota Mark X, Subaru Legacy, Nissan Tiida, Nissan 200SX and the Toyota Harrier. For prospective buyers of

Infographic: Car ownership cost for popular cars in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 - Beyond the purchase prices, there are other factors to consider before buying a car including insurance cover and maintenance.  Through this 3rd series of info-graphic released by NEXT Car insurance Kenya, we are casting a

Infographic: How do Kenyans buy car insurance?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 - In Kenya, people buy car insurance under influence of friends, social channels, brokers or directly influenced by reputation of the insurance companies. InsureAfrika conducted a survey to analyse the different breakdowns that

