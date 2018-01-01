Douala, Cameroon, March 5 - Talking fast and dreaming big, William Elong shows off the first "made in Cameroon" drone at his sixth-floor workshop in downtown Douala, minutes from the economic capital's Atlantic seafront. The 25-year-old, known as a
Features
Nairobi firm allows staff to work from home on Valentines
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 - While a number of companies in the country gave Valentine’s Day treats to their workers, one company in Nairobi allowed its staff to work from home. iProspect Kenya’s Chief Executive Joel Rao said the decision to allow staff
Experts weigh in on Uhuru’s commitment to 200,000 houses per year
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 - Recently, Transport and Housing Cabinet Secretary James Macharia gave a passionate promise of the government’s intent to deliver 1 million houses in the next five years. Providing affordable housing is part of President Uhuru
Why you keep failing to achieve your resolutions and what you can do to change
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 - Raise your hand if you made New Year resolutions at the start of the month. Keep your hand raised if you are still pursuing those resolutions eighteen days later. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and embracing financial discipline
Europe turns on Facebook, Google for digital tax revamp
Brussels, Belgium, Nov 20 - They have revolutionised the way we live, but are US tech giants the new robber barons of the 21st century, banking billions in profit while short-changing the public by paying only a pittance in tax? With public coffers
Should small children be banned from watching all screens?
Cannes, France, Oct 16 - Regulators and programme makers are at odds over whether small children should be banned from watching television or using tablets and smartphones. France urges parents not to allow children under three to watch TV, and American
Saudi Arabian ‘honesty’ app takes internet by storm
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept 4 - Fizzing with boyish exuberance, Saudi programmer Zainalabdin Tawfiq could be mistaken for a college freshman, but the popularity of his "honesty" app has shone a spotlight on the conservative kingdom's nascent tech scene.
The man who might lead Uber packs travel, money smarts
San Francisco, United States, Aug 29 - Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi is credited with turning the company into a global travel services behemoth, winning admiration from employees on the journey. Uber is hoping he will now slip into the driver's
Spice and all things rice: Lagos pays homage to jollof
LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug 22 - In Nigeria, jollof rice isn't just a tasty West African dish - it's a national obsession. Dozens of top chefs gathered at the weekend for Lagos' inaugural jollof festival, showcasing their personal twists on the tangy tomatoey
‘Rent’ a child industry fueling lucrative street begging in Nairobi
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 - Nairobi on a July weekday is cold and almost frosty. Trench coats, pullovers, gloves, and scarves can be spotted up and about as city residents run around town minding their business. Joyce Nyambura, alias Aida Nyambura, sits