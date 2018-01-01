Features

Cameroon startup launches drones for global market

Douala, Cameroon, March 5 - Talking fast and dreaming big, William Elong shows off the first "made in Cameroon" drone at his sixth-floor workshop in downtown Douala, minutes from the economic capital's Atlantic seafront. The 25-year-old, known as a

Nairobi firm allows staff to work from home on Valentines  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 - While a number of companies in the country gave Valentine’s Day treats to their workers, one company in Nairobi allowed its staff to work from home. iProspect Kenya’s Chief Executive Joel Rao said the decision to allow staff

Europe turns on Facebook, Google for digital tax revamp

Brussels, Belgium, Nov 20 - They have revolutionised the way we live, but are US tech giants the new robber barons of the 21st century, banking billions in profit while short-changing the public by paying only a pittance in tax? With public coffers

Should small children be banned from watching all screens?

Cannes, France, Oct 16 - Regulators and programme makers are at odds over whether small children should be banned from watching television or using tablets and smartphones. France urges parents not to allow children under three to watch TV, and American

Saudi Arabian ‘honesty’ app takes internet by storm

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept 4 - Fizzing with boyish exuberance, Saudi programmer Zainalabdin Tawfiq could be mistaken for a college freshman, but the popularity of his "honesty" app has shone a spotlight on the conservative kingdom's nascent tech scene.

The man who might lead Uber packs travel, money smarts

San Francisco, United States, Aug 29 - Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi is credited with turning the company into a global travel services behemoth, winning admiration from employees on the journey. Uber is hoping he will now slip into the driver's

Spice and all things rice: Lagos pays homage to jollof

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug 22 - In Nigeria, jollof rice isn't just a tasty West African dish - it's a national obsession. Dozens of top chefs gathered at the weekend for Lagos' inaugural jollof festival, showcasing their personal twists on the tangy tomatoey

