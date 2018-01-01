MILAN, Italy, Mar 5 - Oil giants Eni and Shell go on trial in Milan on Monday, charged with bribery and corruption in the purchase of an offshore oilfield in Nigeria. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, his predecessor Paolo Scaroni and several officials from
Energy
New Sh48bn KPC pipeline to be complete by end of March
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 - The mainline mechanical and electrical works for the new Nairobi – Mombasa pipeline (Line 5) are now complete paving the way for completion of the project by the end of March 2018. Cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining
Kengen half-year profit drops to Sh4Bn despite higher sales
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 - Kengen’s half year profit has dropped from Sh4.6 billion in 2016 to Sh4 billion in the six months ending December 31st, 2017. The power generator at the same time saw an increase in revenue from Sh17.7 billion to Sh18.6 billion,
No love at the pump as petrol rises to Sh107
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Drivers will have to pay more at the fuel station after the Energy Regulatory Commission issued new rates in its monthly review. Super petrol is up by Sh1.62 to now retail at 107.92, the highest it has hit in three years. Diesel
French firm Total SA commits to Lokichar-Lamu pipeline
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 - French oil firm Total SA has confirmed its commitment to the Lokichar to Lamu pipeline as the only evacuation route for Kenya's crude oil from the Lokichar fields. President Uhuru Kenyatta secured this commitment when he met
M-Kopa to buy 500,000 solar panels locally in the next two years
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 - M-Kopa is planning to generate at least 6.6 megawatts of solar power in the next two years, through the additional half a million photovoltaic panels it plans to locally source. The Company’s Chairman Mugo Kibati says the half
AFDB approves Sh10Mn grant for waste to energy plant in Nairobi
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 - The African Development Bank through the Sustainable Energy Fund has approved a grant of US $ 995,000 (Sh100 million) to Asticom Kenya Limited to support the construction of a 10 megawatt grid-connected municipal waste-to-energy
Row over oil money to fight Boko Haram in Nigeria
LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec 20 - Nigeria's opposition has rejected a plan to spend a billion dollars of oil money to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in the country's volatile northeast. Last week, the governor of the southern state of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, told
Eni and Shell to stand trial in Italy over Nigeria kickback scandal
MILAN, Italy, Dec 20 - Italian giant Eni and fellow petroleum company Shell will stand trial in Italy over allegations of bribery and corruption in the 2011 purchase of an offshore oil block in Nigeria. A judge in Milan ordered Eni, Shell and key figures
Angola oil giant probes Isabel dos Santos graft claims
LUANDA, Angola, Dec 20 - Angola's state oil company has announced an investigation into "possible misappropriation" of funds by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the former president, during her time as the company's chief executive. In recent weeks,