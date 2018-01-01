Agriculture

Agribusiness firm opens Sh2.9Mn grocery store in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 - Agribusiness firm Goldenscape Group has opened a grocery store in Nairobi to provide a bid to give shareholders more value for their money. The firm, which operates 500 greenhouses across the country, will now be selling organic

Machakos gets Sh1bn from WB to boost agriculture

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 18 - Machakos County will get Sh1 billion from the World Bank to support the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project. This includes improving water and soil management and promoting sustainable community-driven rangeland management.

WB says Kenya has non-competitive regulations for business

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 - The World Bank has urged Kenya to remove restrictive market regulations that have dampened growth in the country. In a new report dubbed Unlocking Growth Potential in Kenya: Dismantling Regulatory Obstacles to Competition, the

EABL Kisumu Brewery set to start operations in 2018

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27-  Construction plans for the Kshs 15 billion Kisumu Brewery whose ground-breaking was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta in August are progressing on schedule with production set to commence next year. Kenya Breweries

Nairobi to host Africa flower and logistics conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 - Kenya is next week set to host the Africa flower and perishable logistics Conferences in Nairobi. The conferences will bring over 150 local and international delegates in the flowers and perishable commodities sector. The joint-conferences

Latest Articles

More Stories

Stock Market

Most Viewed