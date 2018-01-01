NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - Funguo Investments Limited has acquired a majority stake in Feastfoods Processors Limited, a food processing company that processes fruit juice puree and concentrates in Kwale County. The value of the project is Sh1 billion,
Agriculture
Brazil pledges to step up partnership with Kenya in cotton production
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - Brazil is looking to step up its partnership with Kenya in cotton production as well as promote trade and economic cooperation between the two countries through business missions. Brazil is keen on boosting its cooperation to
Rosy outlook for Kenya’s flower sector amidst increasing competition
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 - Kenya’s flower industry is adopting high-quality standards to grow its market share and ward off competition from emerging flower-growing countries in an increasingly competitive global market. The internationally and locally
Agribusiness firm opens Sh2.9Mn grocery store in Nairobi
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 - Agribusiness firm Goldenscape Group has opened a grocery store in Nairobi to provide a bid to give shareholders more value for their money. The firm, which operates 500 greenhouses across the country, will now be selling organic
Machakos gets Sh1bn from WB to boost agriculture
MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 18 - Machakos County will get Sh1 billion from the World Bank to support the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project. This includes improving water and soil management and promoting sustainable community-driven rangeland management.
New Sh25Mn milk plant in Makueni to provide market for dairy farmers
MAKUENI, Jan 11 - Kikima Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society has commissioned a dairy plant in Makueni County with a capacity to process and back 300 litres and 6,600 litres in a day. Makueni Fresh milk becomes the first dairy product to be processed in
WB says Kenya has non-competitive regulations for business
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 - The World Bank has urged Kenya to remove restrictive market regulations that have dampened growth in the country. In a new report dubbed Unlocking Growth Potential in Kenya: Dismantling Regulatory Obstacles to Competition, the
EABL Kisumu Brewery set to start operations in 2018
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27- Construction plans for the Kshs 15 billion Kisumu Brewery whose ground-breaking was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta in August are progressing on schedule with production set to commence next year. Kenya Breweries
Nairobi to host Africa flower and logistics conference
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 - Kenya is next week set to host the Africa flower and perishable logistics Conferences in Nairobi. The conferences will bring over 150 local and international delegates in the flowers and perishable commodities sector. The joint-conferences
Agriculture Ministry receives Sh50m for control of Fall Army Worm
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 - The Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Tuesday signed a technical corporation program worth Sh50 million to be used in the control of the Fall Army Worm (FAW). FAO's Country Representative