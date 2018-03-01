Latest Articles
Prof Yunus, ‘Banker of the poor’, sets up Sh5Bn fund for Social businesses in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus is in Nairobi to launch the globally…
KFC returns to UK supplier after chicken fiasco
LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 - US fast-food chain KFC has re-employed its former delivery supplier…
Shilling strengthens on the back of joint Uhuru, Raila statement
NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 - The Kenya Shilling gained 10 cents against the US dollar to trade within the…
Stock Market
Most Viewed
Airtel launches postpaid bundles
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Airtel has launched a new set of monthly postpaid bundles offering calls,…
French firms to invest Sh1Tr in 12 projects in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - Big French brands will invest more than $10 billion and create thousands of…
Jubilee Insurance taps Telkom head of sales to lead retail business
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 - Jubilee Insurance has poached Nicholas Mruttu from Telkom Kenya to be the new…
Safarilink Aviation appoints Mbuvi Ngunze as non-executive Chairman
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - Safarilink Aviation has appointed former Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer…
Funguo Investments acquires majority stake in Kwale fruit processing firm for Sh1Bn
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 - Funguo Investments Limited has acquired a majority stake in Feastfoods Processors…