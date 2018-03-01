Savannah Cement to tap into Big Four to drive growth

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Local cement manufacturer, Savannah Cement will tap into Big Four agenda announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to drive business results and support the government’s economic agenda.

Speaking while receiving members of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Kenya (ACEK) at the Savannah Cement plant, Managing Director Ronald Ndegwa said the agenda will help to create much-needed jobs for Kenya’s burgeoning youth population.

“The Big Four agenda is a great opportunity for this country. We are particularly interested in manufacturing and the housing sector. We look forward to joining hands with all Kenyans in driving these crucial pillars that the President has pledged to dedicate his energies on which are health, manufacturing, housing and food security,” Ndegwa said.

Savannah Cement has significantly enhanced its supply focus to local and regional infrastructure development projects such as Standard Gauge Rail (SGR),Outering Road, Mutomo- Kibwezi Road among many others.

The strategic focus on infrastructure development projects such as roads, dams and related large ticket initiatives is geared at diversifying the firm’s revenue streams while enhancing its market share.

Ndegwa said the firm has been actively pursuing supply opportunities to local and regional infrastructure development projects successfully riding on the firm’s consistent product quality – a hallmark of the latest technology installed by the firm.

Ndegwa noted the need for industry stakeholder’s collaboration and partnerships, to deal with arising challenges including substandard products, unskilled labour, unqualified contractors among others.

“We are constantly innovating to meet the demand of the market which engineers encounter first hand. We should all work towards the common goal of delivering quality results manufacturing and housing where our professionalism counts,” Ndegwa said while addressing the visiting ACEK members.

The ACEK members visited the Savannah Cement Plant to learn some of the latest plant’s unique manufacturing processes in addition to fostering relations with the cement manufacturer.

They toured the state of the art, eco-friendly cement grinding plant in Athi-River, with a capacity of 1.5 million tons a year.

On his part, ACEK Council Member Eng. Kariuki Muchemi noted with appreciation the rapid growth of Savannah Cement market share within the cement sector.

“Our members have used Savannah cement and can attest to the high quality standards that you have met. They confirmed that being a new entrant into the market your products meet the highest international standards. We look forward to working together to accelerate growth in the housing sector which is one of the four pillars of development set up by our Government,” Eng. Muchemi said.

ACEK was formed in 1968 to advance professionalism of consulting engineers.

Savannah Cement has been working with various stakeholders to address various challenges facing the industry. For the last five years, the cement manufacturer has been working with the National Construction Authority (NCA) to provide technical training opportunities and continuous professional development platforms for workers in the building and construction sector. So far over 10,000 masons have been trained by Savannah for accreditation by NCA.