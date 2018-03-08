Safarilink Aviation appoints Mbuvi Ngunze as non-executive Chairman

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Safarilink Aviation has appointed former Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Mbuvi Ngunze as the new non-executive Chairman of the company with effect from March 2018.

Mr. Ngunze succeeds the outgoing Chairman Captain Aslam Khan of ALS Ltd, who has served in the same capacity since the Company started in 2004.

John Buckley, Managing Director, Safarilink Aviation has said Captain Khan was highly instrumental in the growth and expansion of Safarilink over his tenure over the past 14 years.

“The appointment is as a result of a change in the company shareholding earlier this year, as ALS Ltd, one of the founder shareholders of the Company, finalized the sale of all their shares to a combination of Four Bridges Ltd., a Ramco Group company, and to an existing shareholder,” says Buckley.

The outgoing Directors, Captain Aslam Khan and Mr. Shakeel Khan, will be replaced by Mr. Amit Patel and Mr. Kartik Patel.

Mr. Ngunze holds a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from the University of Nairobi. He joined Kenya Airways in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer and was appointed the Managing Director and CEO in 2014.

“He brings on board a wealth of experience and we believe his professional background and experience will provide strong leadership, support and guidance in ensuring appropriate checks and balances within Safarilink, whilst gearing up for expansion plans. We are honoured to have Mr. Ngunze join the team and are delighted to welcome him to the Board,” added Buckley.

Safarilink Aviation operates from Wilson Airport and provides a network of interconnecting scheduled services to the major game parks and conservancies around Kenya and to the coastal destinations of Lamu, Diani, Vipingo and Zanzibar.

In addition, Safarilink provides daily scheduled services to Kitale, Lodwar and Kapese and offers charter flights throughout Kenya and East Africa.