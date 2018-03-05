Nairobi Garage launches on-demand office and networking facility

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Nairobi Garage has announced the launch of the Club Space, a membership-only space featuring on-demand office facilities, and an exclusive networking lounge to promote connections within the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The Club Space offers a flexible, affordable workspace and selective networking opportunity for entrepreneurs, business owners, investors and stakeholders.

Members of the Club Space can drop by at any time from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm to make use of the open work area with high-speed internet at the Ngong Road premises of Nairobi Garage.

The new offering aims to open the Nairobi Garage doors to the widest audience yet – providing for the very early-stage entrepreneurship community which does not yet need a full-time workspace, while also bringing corporate and large-scale organisations into the fold, offering them an entry point into the ecosystem.

“At Nairobi Garage we constantly endeavour to create the best possible environment for the continent’s innovators to thrive. We want to make it easy for our members to access the services and networks they need. The launch of the Club Space reflects our belief in the importance of connections – we understand success is built on a foundation of strong partnerships and collaboration, and we want to help make those connections happen,” says Hannah Clifford, director of Nairobi Garage.

The networking lounge offers the opportunity to meet like-minded members from Kenya and across Africa, make all-important connections, and attend a variety of events and seminars.

Membership of the Club Space is on an application-only basis, with 200 places available. Early confirmed members include investors, established entrepreneurs, and international media.

The Club Space membership is priced at KES4,500 (US$45) per month.