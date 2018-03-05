Jubilee Insurance taps Telkom head of sales to lead retail business

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Jubilee Insurance has poached Nicholas Mruttu from Telkom Kenya to be the new General Manager- Retail Business effective March 1, 2018.

Mruttu who was the Chief Sales Officer, Mobile Division at Telkom Kenya will be responsible for developing Jubilee Insurance’s capacity to move into the retail business insurance segment through identifying market needs and opportunities.

He will also design and implement a strategy to increase our market share in this segment.

Jubilee Holdings Regional CEO Julius Kipng’etich said Mruttu’s appointment is in line with the company’s plan to strengthen its retail business.

“To support the diversification into retail insurance, we need to have the right organizational structure and leaders who possess a broad understanding of the market and the clients that we serve. Nicholas brings with him substantial experience in the Kenyan and regional markets, and we look forward to working with him to build a strong foundation of the retail segment,” Kipng’etich said.

Mruttu has worked at Telkom for only a year and had been poached from Safaricom limited where he was in charge of Customer Acquisition, Distribution and Trade Marketing.

Before that, he worked at Coca-Cola Kenya in Strategy and Business Performance.

Mruttu also worked with British American Tobacco (BAT) from 2001-2008, where he served in various capacities: Head of Trade in Angola, Trade Marketing and Development Manager in Mozambique and Marketing Operations Manager in Kenya.

He holds a Global MBA from the United States International University Africa (USIU) and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology from the University of Nairobi.

Jubilee Insurance recently appointed Julius Kipng’etich as the regional Chief Executive Officer who joined the firm in January 2018.