Weber Shandwick opens Kenya office to meet growing demand

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Weber Shandwick, one of the world’s leading global communications and engagement firms, has announced the opening of an office in Kenya to meet growing demand from domestic and multinational companies for marketing and communications expertise in the region.

This new presence builds on the firm’s existing commitment to African markets through its headquarters in Johannesburg, and its affiliates and partners on the continent. The office will act as hub for East Africa and allow the firm to execute pan-Africa client programmes that reach across the region.

Allan Kamau has been appointed managing director, Weber Shandwick East Africa, to lead the new office. Previously Kamau was head of Portland Communication’s Nairobi office. Prior to that, he had worked internationally for companies including The Financial Times and Africa Practice.

Weber Shandwick will support public and private sector organisations looking to establish a footprint or expand their presence on the continent and act as an advisor on complex cross border market and international development issues.

“Africa’s growing economy is one of the most significant and energising trends of our time. The continent’s consumer and business spending is estimated to be worth $4 trillion between now and 2025, and more than 50 million new middle and upper class households will emerge in the next decade,” said Tim Sutton, chairman, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Weber Shandwick. “A global firm such as Weber Shandwick can help clients navigate – and succeed – in such a rapidly transforming market.”

Jill Hamilton, chief executive officer of Weber Shandwick Africa, added: “With over 75 per cent of our work being pan-African, our new office will strengthen our ability to provide world class services seamlessly across the continent. With growing demand from our clients, our new operation will support clients focused on this fast-growing sub-region.”

Weber Shandwick has a broad footprint across Africa that has been built over years of reliable and trusted partnerships. The firm works with diverse clients across a range of sectors, from technology and consumer marketing, to healthcare and social impact. Over the last three years, the agency has garnered industry recognition for work implemented across the continent. International and regional honours include an IPRA Golden World Award and multiple African Excellence Awards.

Over the coming months, Weber Shandwick will focus on further expanding its client base in the region and building its consulting team.

“Nairobi is the economic powerhouse of east Africa and increasingly the location of choice for multinational organisations looking to tap into regional opportunities,” Kamau said. “With its new capabilities in East Africa, Weber Shandwick is well placed to serve these companies.”