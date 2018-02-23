Tuskys expands Mavazi clothing stores with opening of eighth store in Eldoret

Shares

Eldoret, Kenya, Feb 23 – Leading local retailer Tusker Mattresses has opened the doors to its latest Mavazi Lifestyle clothing stores in Kisii and Eldoret towns.

The two fully fledged stores located at Tuskys Echiro along Moi Avenue in Kisii town and Tuskys Eldo Centre in Eldoret town will provide a wide range of quality clothing fashion brands and accessories.

The opening of the two stores recently developed stores in Kisii and Eldoret will push the retailers Mavazi Clothing stores network to 10 standalone branches countrywide.

Other Mavazi by Tuskys stores includes its flagship Mavazi by Tuskys store at T-Mall, Mavazi Pioneer, Mavazi Magic and Mavazi Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi. Other branches are Mavazi Ongata Rongai, Mavazi Juja Town, Mavazi Chania in Thika town and Mavazi United in Kisumu.

Developed at an estimated cost of Kshs 120million, the two stores feature a variety of international and locally sourced lifestyle clothing items, shoes, babywear and related accessories.

Speaking at the official opening of Mavazi Eldo Centre, Tuskys Group CEO, Dan Githua said the firm, has set its sights on the opening of at least 25 such stores countrywide by the end of this year.

“Backed by extensive feasibility studies and the pilot rollout of the first few Mavazi stores, we remain confident that the new stores will provide much-needed leverage to secure our market position.”

The progressive rollout of Mavazi by Tuskys stores is part of Tusker Mattresses corporate development plan.

Tusker Mattresses which operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle clothing stores has set its sights on a 100 branches strong network in the next 3 years.

The firm, will be relying heavily on enhanced supplier partnerships, human resource development initiatives and extensive information technology adoption to guarantee a superior customer experience while cutting down operating costs including loss control.