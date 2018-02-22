Sonko offers incentives, tax breaks to international investors

Shares

, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb 22 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday offered incentives and tax breaks to international investors.

Speaking when opening the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Russia-Africa Food Security Forum held at the Bubble Lounge at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sonko said Nairobi is the best city to invest in.

Sonko was accompanied by Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industries National Chairman Kiprono Kittony and his Agriculture Executive Danvas Makori among other leaders

He told the gathering, which included delegates from UAE, Russia, Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco and Ethiopia that Nairobi’s vision is to be a city you can invest, live and work in.

“As investors, my government is committed towards making Nairobi a premier and ideal investment destination,” said Sonko.

He said he will achieve all these by improving the ease of doing business and other incentives to regional and international companies which will create job opportunities to locals.

He also added that Nairobi City County will work closely with the national government to fast- track work permits and also set up the Special Economic Zones.

“I welcome you global partners and investors to harness this opportunity and develop Nairobi,” he said.

Sonko’s sixth pillar in his campaign manifesto is jobs, business environment and business creation.

The Nairobi Governor said he will make sure he achieves of the above pillars by promoting bilateral partnerships.

“My administration is working round the clock and tirelessly to deliver a city where every Nairobi resident has an equal opportunity to find work, earn a decent wage and prosper. Focus being in business environment re-engineering to accelerate investment, trade promotion and agribusiness investment,” said Sonko.

The host was UAE Minister of State- Future Food Security, Mariam bint Mohamed Almheiri who emphasized good bilateral relations.

“As pattern of consumption and production continue to evolve, global agricultural trade is expected to continue to increase over the next decade. The objective is now to ensure the expansion of agricultural trade actually works for the elimination of hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition globally,” said Almheiri.