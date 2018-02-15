Sonko holds talk with Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Kenya

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday held talks with the Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Kenya H.E Dr. Mohammed Khayat.

Sonko said that he has been receiving so many calls from Kenyans living in Saudia about being mistreated by their employers.

“I have been receiving calls from Kenyan working in Saudi Arabia about being mistreated. I hope our meeting today will yield good fruits,” said Sonko.

Khayat assured Sonko thousands of Kenyans living and working in Saudia will be protected since they have changed some of their policies and laws for migrant workers.

“Saudi Arabia has put up measures in place to ensure that Kenyans and other people living and working there are protected and enjoy good life,” he said.

To continue building the Kenya-Saudi Arabian ties, Khayat said they will construct a state-of-the-art Islamic Educational and Cultural Centre in partnership with Nairobi City County.

“Nairobi is a better place to invest in. Actually, Governor Sonko you are so humble and visionary leader,” he said.

Khayat said Saudia Arabia is working on some modalities, in which, they will increase the amount of meat imported into their country from Kenya.

The Middle East has been Kenya’s leading region for exportation of livestock products.

“Kenya has good and delicious livestock products. We are now working on some modalities to see how best we can start importing more meat from Kenya,” he said.

Sonko assured the Ambassador of continued support and urged him to market Kenya to investors in that Middle East country.

The meeting was also attended by county executive member for Agriculture Danvas Makori, Chief of Staff Brian Mugo, County Secretary Leboo Morintat and other senior staff.