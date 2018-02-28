Social media posts can cost you a job opportunity, new HR trends reveal

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – How do you portray yourself on social media? Ever consider that what you post could get you hired or fired?

Hiring managers and key decision makers say social media posts are a clearer reflection of a candidates personality and character compared to interviews and resumes.

Nabo Capital Managing Director, Pius Muchiri, says that before hiring, he goes through all social media platforms in the presence of the candidate to determine if the candidate is a good fit for the company.

“Social media will reveal the authentic personal brand of a candidate and if you want to know your true character, just observe how you behave when no one else is watching. Strangely, when people post on social media, their guards are usually down, as if no one is watching,” Nabo Capital CEO Pius Muchiri says.

He adds that while a prospective candidate may carry themselves well during a 2-3 hour interview, it is on social media where a person’s true character is revealed.

“A candidate that insults the president for instance, or senior citizens, is likely to subordinate his or her boss in the workplace. This means they are a potential poison in the workplace. Such findings may not come out well during a sit-in interview,” he adds.

He advises candidates to exercise restraint when they post online, adding that it is a great sign of self-discipline and self-control.

A survey conducted last year by CareerBuilder showed that 70 percent of employers in the US use social media to screen candidates before hiring, up from 60 percent in 2016.

According to the survey, employers were turned off by candidates who posted provocative or inappropriate photos at 39 percent, posted information about them drinking at 38 percent and had discriminatory comments related to race, gender or religion at 32 percent.

Social media has gotten people in trouble in the past, leading some to lose their jobs.

In 2013, a woman was sacked as Communications Director of a New York-based internet empire InterActive Corp for having made a puerile tweet that linked Aids with race.

Shortly before Justine Sacco boarded a flight to South Africa to be with her family over the holiday season, she tweeted: ‘Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get AIDS. Just kidding. I’m white!’

It was during the 11-hour flight from London to Cape Town that she became an example of the power of Twitter.

By the time she landed, she had been fired, for what the company called ‘hateful statements’.