Qatar Airways offers up to 25pc discount on fares, offers on companion passengers

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 27 – Qatar Airways has unveiled a new global promotion that invites passengers to take ‘breathtaking experiences’ at ‘extraordinary offers.’

The promotion passengers discounts of up to 25 percent on all cabin classes while passengers traveling with friends and family can also enjoy a special discount with the airline’s Companion Offer in Premium.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ehab Amin says passengers now have even more incentives to travel with friends and family.

“We look forward to welcoming all passengers on board.”

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will earn Double Qmiles when booking in Premium during the promotional period. Members need to register for the offer prior to travel.

Additionally, a 10 per cent discount will be applied to car rentals booked online and to transport booked with Qatar Airways’ luxury chauffeur partner, Blacklane, when using the promocode.

Customers will also enjoy a 15 per cent discount when booking Al Maha services and lounge access online.

Qatar Airways passengers can plan and book their next trip and enjoy fantastic discounts and offers, valid from 26 February-7 March 2018, for travel starting 26 February 2018. Book by 7 March 2018 as per ticket validity.

Qatar Airways passengers can discover new parts of the world, such as Thessaloniki starting from USD 779 and to Cardiff starting from USD 949 and to Dublin starting from USD 1,009 on Economy Class.