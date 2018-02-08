Online insurance product launched for Taxi operators

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Taxi owners and operators now have an opportunity of purchasing their vehicle insurance online.

The Next Taxi Insurance by Insure Afrika and Resolution Insurance provides a faster, seamless and convenient way of buying an insurance cover from mobile devices.

Insure Afrika Chief Executive Gagan Hayer says they have been piloting the online service for the last three months.

“We are bringing insurance closer to the customer and with a few clicks, taxi owners and drivers will be able to finish up with their insurance purchase or renewal within a matter of minutes. This new product will change how insurance works by bringing in the aspect of digitized insurance solutions that increase efficiency for the driver and owners while making the insurance processes more seamless and paperless for all parties involved,” Hayer says.

He adds that the NEXT Taxi platform generates a tailor-made quotation based on the profile of drivers with payments made through mobile money or credit card while their insurance sticker is delivered to the customer’s desired location.

Resolution Insurance Company says the product will deepen uptake of its motor vehicle insurance offering and consequently drive up its margins, as well as minimize operating costs at a time when competition in the industry is increasingly steeper.

To access the product, car owners will be required to log on to the platform and provide profile details of the driver.

