OLX to close Kenya, Nigeria office by April

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Online marketplace OLX will close its Kenya and Nigeria offices in three months to concentrate on its more profitable South African market.

The website will remain open for customers to continue posting items but nearly 70 people in the Kenyan office will lose their jobs by April, with a few absorbed by the South African operations.

The Naspers-owned company has said in a statement that the decision to close its Nigerian and Kenyan offices is due to the difficult operating environments, with the Ghana office also affected.

“We are committed to helping our affected colleagues during this transition and have already offered them meaningful financial and other support. As we’ve expressed to them directly, we are extremely grateful for their many significant contributions to OLX’s success,” reads part of the statement from Lola Masha, OLX Nigeria MD.

The online classified platform will also close the Ghana office and will be following several E-commerce platforms that have exited the three key African markets.