Nairobi collects Sh1.63bn record revenue in January

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Nairobi County raised Sh1.63 billion in revenue collection in January for the first time in the history of the county with business licenses being the major revenue earner in the month at Sh512 million followed by land rates at Sh306 million.

Governor Mike Sonko attributes the rise in revenue to automation of billing services and sealing of corruption loopholes.

Parking raked in Sh140 million while the fire department issued permits worth Sh115 million.

Construction permits brought in Sh61 million in January while rental income hit Sh49 million in the month with other top contributors including market rents, advertisements and liquor licenses.

Sonko now targets to raise over Sh1.7 billion in revenue in February having already raised Sh903 million by close of business on February 17, 2018.

“We have sealed all corruption loopholes. All unscrupulous traders and rogue county staff who think will survive on corruption have been put on notice. We are here to serve Nairobians,” said Sonko.

Sonko contracted JamboPay to collect revenue on behalf of Nairobi County that automated 134 billing services out of 136.

Betting and hospital payments have not been digitized, but Sonko said they will soon be automated to seal all corruption loopholes.

When he came to office in September last year, Nairobi was collecting less than Sh10 million per day, but Sonko has been able to raise the collection to Sh70 million on average per day.