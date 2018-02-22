MPesa customers to seamlessly buy content on Google Play store

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Safaricom has partnered with mobile commerce enabler, DOCOMO, to enable customers to buy content on the Google Play store using M-PESA.

The integration is powered by DOCOMO’s digital mobile commerce enabling platform using Google Play’s payment Application Programming Interface.

Director of Strategy at Safaricom, Joseph Ogutu, said the partnership will empower customers to access Google Play content adding that Partnerships have been instrumental in deepening the convenience and value of M-PESA to our customers.

Hiroyuki Sato, CEO of DOCOMO Digital, said its biggest goal is to break down barriers and develop ways in which the 5 billion global adult population can engage with the digital ecosystem.

“M-PESA has long been an innovator and leader in the mobile money space, and we are very excited to partner with them to bring this service to market. First steps like this are absolutely essential on the journey to connecting consumers, merchants, operators and service providers together to create a fair and inclusive ecosystem for everybody.”

Mahir Sahin, Head of Africa, Android Partnerships said MPesa has successfully demonstrated how important it is to offer financial services to the unbanked and deliver financial inclusion.

The service is available to more than 27 million M-PESA customers in Kenya with an Android smartphone or tablet.