MP Alfred Keter arrested for presenting fake CBK T-Bills worth Sh633Mn

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter has been arrested for presenting fake Treasury Bills worth Sh633 million.

Keter, together with two other persons, was apprehended by police at the Central Bank of Kenya where they had allegedly tried to cash the T-bills, according to CBK Deputy Director in charge of Communications, Wallace Kantai.

“They presented a set of forged treasury bills which were purportedly issued by the CBK a number of years ago,” said Kantai.

The other two have been named as Athai Ngolo Sagwa and Madat Sagai Chatur