KRA intercepts gold worth Sh100Mn at JKIA

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted gold worth Sh100 million at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

The gold is alleged to have been in the custody of a 46-year-old Tanzanian man, seized by KRA Customs officers and a team of security agencies attached at the airport.

At least 32Kgs of gold bars and an accompanying invoice of USD859,890 (Sh87 million), worth approximately Ksh100 million, were found in his possession.

The suspect was seized, Friday, on board Precision Airlines from Mwanza on his way to Dubai following intelligence alert.

A team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation accompanied by Revenue Protection Service Officers from KRA’s Investigation and Enforcement Department, took statements from the suspect.

The transportation of goods is contrary to provisions of the East Africa Community, Customs Management Act 2004 Section 85(3) and Second Schedule Part B(4). This section of the law restricts the transiting of unwrought precious metals and precious stones across the region.

The gold bars are now under the custody of KRA, Customs and Border Control; investigations are being carried out to get to the details of the case.