Kisii retailer opens wholesale store for customers

Kisii, Kenya, Feb 25 – Eedi cash and carry family has today opened the largest supermarket dealing with a variety of bulky goods in Kisii selling goods directly to consumers.

The shop will cater for residents in seven counties in South Nyanza and South rift and is the second largest Eedi shop after the Kisumu shop.

Speaking during the launch of the outlet, Eedi Director Dipen Dodhia said the supermarket is targeting people who want to buy wholesale goods either for home use or retail.

“We will provide quality goods at an affordable price to eliminate the middlemen between our producers and consumers,” said Dodhia.

He said that they choose Kisii County because of its high growth rate, security and the rapid expansion of business opportunities.

“We realized that retailers and chain stores from South Nyanza region and some parts of south rift purchase their goods in Kisii. That’s why we came up with our shop to provide goods because of the high demand in the market.”

Clients will be able to get a wide variety of affordable goods and also at a negotiable price.

Kisii’s largest superstore, Ouru, has been the sole supplier of bulky goods until Eedi family launches thus creating a competitive market.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Pwani Oil CEO Rajan Maide and Swani Millers CEO were also present during the launch.