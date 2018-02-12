Kenya, Jordan pledge to boost trade ties

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – The Kingdom of Jordan on Monday pledged to strengthen ties with Kenyan as they heralded a new chapter in their diplomatic relationship with opening of its mission in the country.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Jordan’s Ambassador Dr Slaiman Arabiat noted that his country enjoys favourable trade arrangements with European and the USA from which Kenya can benefit from in terms of trade volume.

“We for instance take Kenyan tea and improve on it and export it as Jordanian product. This is definitely of mutual benefit,” said the Ambassador.

Dr Arabiat said that the Hashemite Kingdom is keen on deepening its relationship with Kenya.

Senate Speaker Lusaka on his part told Arabiat that Kenya considers Jordan a diplomatic, economic and strategic partner.

“We are proud of our privileged relationship with Jordan which only recently opened its mission in Kenya. While our main area of co-operation has been agricultural trade this has extended to military cooperation as well,” Speaker Lusaka observed.

The meeting also discussed the structure of their devolved governments and shared ways they could improve service delivery to their citizens.

In September 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta and King Abdullah II of Jordan witnessed “Exercise Swift Eagle” at the Humanitarian Peace Support School at Embakasi Garrison.

Exercise Swift Eagle was a joint military exercise between the Kenya Defence Forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces on how to respond to terrorist attacks and other emerging threats.