Kenya Ferry Service increases toll charges by 25pc

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 15 – The Kenya Ferry Services has increased its toll charges by 25 percent with effect from today.

Personal vehicles will now pay Sh120 from Sh90 while loaded pick-ups will be charged Sh80 up from Sh50.

Empty fuel trucks which have been paying Sh1,900 will now be charged Sh2, 400 whereas the charges for empty fuel trailers have been maintained at Sh5,500.

KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa says the toll charges have been revised due to increased operational costs as well as the need to maintain the efficiency of the ferry service.

The price for loaded trailer has also been maintained at Sh7,950, but empty trailer owners will have to pay Sh1,500 more from the initial Sh5,500 to Sh7,000.

Prices for vehicles carrying abnormal loads has also been maintained at Sh15,950.

Handcarts and motorcycles which were being charged Sh40 are now going to pay Sh50 whereas.

KFS currently ferries over 300,000 pedestrians and more than 6,000 vehicles daily across the channel