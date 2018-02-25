KEBS warns hotels, event organizers on selling uncertified water

Shares

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards has warned hotels and event and wedding organizers against packaging drinking water that has not been certified.

KEBS Managing Director, Charles Ongwae, says it is a contravention of the Standards Act for hotels and public event organizers to distribute water unless the products have a valid permit to use the Standardization Mark.

“Water is listed as a high-risk commodity and a slight contamination can lead to loss of lives or even sickness,” said Ongwae.

Ongwae says KEBS will seize and destroy uncertified water products and take legal action against the owners.

The Bureau has advised consumers to confirm validity of the Standardization Mark by sending a text message containing the permit number to 20023 in this format SM# (permit number)

The water bottling business is guided by the Kenya Standards and the East Africa standards for bottled water whereby the water classification is determined by the source of the water and the method of purification.