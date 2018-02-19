KCB Lions’ Den Season 3 applications kick off

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – KCB Bank Kenya has opened the application process for the entrepreneurship reality show KCB Lions’ Den Season 3, providing a fresh opportunities for entrepreneurs to tap growth opportunities for their businesses.

The 13-week process opened February 19 and will close on May 14, 2018.

The applications are now open online via www.kcb2jiajiri.com/lions-den.

Applicants can also express interest by accessing forms from any of the KCB Bank Kenya branches across the country.

KCB Lions’ Den is a show that allows local start-ups to pitch their business ideas to top investors, the Lions, to seek financing and mentorship in exchange of stake in their companies, effectively helping them catapult their enterprises to the next level.

“KCB Bank believes in providing opportunities to catalyse business growth. Youth empowerment is at the core of our business. We aspire to see many entrepreneurs get the support they need not only in financing their business but also mentorship, which KCB Lions’ Den offers. We also desire to support numerous viable ideas become real businesses,” said KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director, Angela Mwirigi adding the application is open to all entrepreneurs with businesses in any sector across the country.

The past two seasons have seen 59 entrepreneurs receive capital pledges of Sh291 million from the Lions, with one business getting Shs40million.

The number of applicants also increased from 5,000 in the first season to over 6,500 in Season Two, indicating rising interest among entrepreneurs.

KCB Lions’ Den is in line with KCB Group 2jiajiri initiative that seeks to create job opportunities for the youth as well as up skill them for self-employment while at the same time provide training, funding, market place and mentorship for future entrepreneurs.

The initiative aims at empowering 10,000 youth every year to start small businesses for the next five years, which is projected to create 50,000 direct jobs and at least 250,000 indirect jobs during the period.