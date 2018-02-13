Jubilee Insurance launches customer care chatbot

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Jubilee Insurance has unveiled a chatbot that uses Artificial Intelligent to respond to customer care queries in real time.

The chat assistant, known as Julie (Jubilee Insurance Live Intelligent Expert) is the first bot or AI-powered chat assistant of her kind in the insurance industry in East Africa.

She will assist customers on Facebook Messenger with their everyday insurance queries just like a customer care representative.

Jubilee Holdings Regional CEO Julius Kipnge’tich said Julie is a revolution in the insurance industry in Kenya.

“We want to disrupt the way insurance companies and customers interact. Today’s insurance customer wants a quick, easy and personal service. A chatbot automates simple tasks like updating a policy or getting a quote and it’ll take pressure off our customer service team and give them more time to handle complex enquiries.”

Jubilee Insurance Chairman Nizar Juma said Julie is shortening the feedback process for customers.

“Julie is going to make the process of getting protected quick, simple and engaging.”