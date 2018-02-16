Jambo Jet makes inaugural flight to Uganda at Sh11,740

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Jambo Jet has officially launched it’s Nairobi – Entebbe flight at an introductory price of Sh11,740.

The new low-cost route will operate daily flights with departures from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 9.20am and 5.30pm while flights will depart Entebbe International Airport to Kenya’s capital at 11.00pm and 7.20pm.

Jambojet’s Chief Executive Willem Hondius said the low fares are meant to encourage more East Africans to travel by air with the resultant benefits boosting tourism and trade.

“We expect the tourism industry to reap maximum benefit from facilitation of an EAC circuit which would give tourists an opportunity to visit scenic attractions in Uganda. These include The Source of the Nile, Murchison Fall and Queen Elizabeth National Park among others,” Hondius said.

Uganda is the leading tourism source market for Kenya in Africa and third overall with over 50,000 tourists visiting the country by air in 2016.