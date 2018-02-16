Jambo Jet makes inaugural flight to Uganda at Sh11,740

February 16, 2018 (4 weeks ago)
Shares
The new low-cost route will operate flights with departures from JKIA to Entebbe at 9.20am and 5.30pm daily/FILE

By MARGARET NJUGUNAH, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Jambo Jet has officially launched it’s Nairobi – Entebbe flight at an introductory price of Sh11,740.

The new low-cost route will operate daily flights with departures from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 9.20am and 5.30pm while flights will depart Entebbe International Airport to Kenya’s capital at 11.00pm and 7.20pm.

Jambojet’s Chief Executive Willem Hondius said the low fares are meant to encourage more East Africans to travel by air with the resultant benefits boosting tourism and trade.

“We expect the tourism industry to reap maximum benefit from facilitation of an EAC circuit which would give tourists an opportunity to visit scenic attractions in Uganda. These include The Source of the Nile, Murchison Fall and Queen Elizabeth National Park among others,” Hondius said.

Uganda is the leading tourism source market for Kenya in Africa and third overall with over 50,000 tourists visiting the country by air in 2016.

Hondius adds that the low fares are meant to encourage the more than 100 million people in the region to Travel by air.
“We also expect the low fares to assist in bringing down airfares by other airlines,” said Nicholas Bodo, Uganda’s Air Transport Acting Director.
Bodo said high airfares offered in the region were making the region’s tourism sector lose out on reaping maximum benefits, “this is going to make airlines reevaluate their airfares.”
Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

Stock Market

Most Viewed