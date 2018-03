Shares

Feb, 13 – Today, YouTube is much more than just entertainment. People are using the video-sharing site to learn from others’ experiences.

Instructional videos, tutorials, podcasts, reviews, product unboxing and product hauls are just a few of the different kinds of channels we come across. Now you can learn Kardashian’s baking-make up technique as well as how to dissect a frog at one place!