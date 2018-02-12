Improve product offering to hit target of 30 million tourists by 2030 – Balala

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has urged tourism stakeholders to focus on their product offering to ensure the country maximizes on tourism earnings.

Balala says priority must be on fixing and refreshing the country’s tourism product and re-invigorate its engagement with current markets both locally and internationally.

While speaking at the unveiling of the National Tourism Blueprint 2030 – which aims to increase the number of foreign visitors coming to Kenya to 4 million and the number of domestic tourists to 26.4 million by 2030 – the Cabinet Secretary urged County Governments to work on incentives for their tourism products, to attract tourism.

“We cannot do business as usual. We will become a dinosaur,” Balala said.

“If you think you have a good tourism product and you do not have the enabler supporting that product, then we as a government cannot market that product for you,” Balala said.

He urged stakeholders to ensure tourists enjoy a diversified product offering, beyond hotels and lodges.

“We must introduce new products and expand into new source markets to attract new and more existing visitors.”

The new tourism masterplan targets to increase the number of direct jobs in the tourism industry to 561,800 by 2030.

The National Tourism Blueprint 2030 is anchored on 4 strategic pillars that include a Tourism Product Development Strategy and a Tourism Marketing Strategy.

It also includes a Tourism Investment Promotion Strategy and an infrastructure strategy.