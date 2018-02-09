I&M Bank new strategy targets Young Professionals, business entities

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – I&M Bank has launched a new customer value proposition for its business segments in line with its corporate strategy dubbed Imara.

Speaking at the launch of the new strategy, I&M Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer Kihara Maina said that the move was in line with I&M’s deep focus on their customers which has continued to propel the bank’s growth.

“Having completed the previous 5 year strategy cycle, it was prudent to develop a corporate strategy that further focused on customer centricity, enabling I&M Bank to operate in the dynamic banking environment. The launch of the new customer value propositions plays an integral part in our strategy, and aims at serving clients across our chosen markets, giving each segment a customized proposition that will complement their lifestyle and financial requirements,” Kihara noted.

“Effectively, the Bank has better defined its business and target market segments, focusing on specially packaged banking solutions for each segment in line with its aspiration.”

The tailor-made packaged products will also further deepen the Bank’s ability to serve the needs of clients across their borrowing, saving and other service needs.

The Premium Select value proposition targets executives looking for a personal relationship with the Bank and financial products and services that will help manage and protect their assets.

Premium Esteem, on the other hand, will serve mid-career professionals looking for convenient banking services that fit their busy lifestyles, and help them achieve their financial goals.

The Young Professionals proposition will target young individuals looking for convenient banking solutions delivered via digital banking platforms that help them manage their spending and build up their savings.

The Business Banking proposition, will target SMEs seeking access to finance, quick turnaround time for financing decisions and unparalleled customer service.

“These new value propositions seek to deliver excellent service to support our clients’ differentiated financial needs and will allow them to shape the way they bank. They are an important complement to our existing Corporate and Institutional Banking proposition” Kihara concluded.