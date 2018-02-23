Govt has capacity to repay loans, Ruto says

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya Feb 23- Deputy President William Ruto has defended the government on its decision to borrow Sh200 billion Eurobond saying that this is in the best interest of Kenyans.

Speaking at Kieni, Ruto said that the decision to borrow is a well-calculated move meant to spur development in the country.

He said that the Jubilee government is a responsible and prudent government focused on taking the country forward and fulfilling the promises it made to Kenyans during the campaign period.

“We are very clear on what we want with the money we have borrowed and we only borrow when we know we can repay,” said Ruto.

He slammed the leaders questioning the move by the government saying they should first explain to Kenyans what they did with the amount they borrowed when they were in power.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said the government will continue borrowing stating this will make sure the four key pillars of Jubilee government are achieved.

At Kiawara in Kieni, DP commissioned the upgrading to bitumen standards and the maintenance of 35km Kiawara-Gatarakwa-Mugunda-Nairutia road at a cost of sh 1.2 billion

The second road is upgrading to bitumen standards of 47 km of Karai Nairutia Kiawara Babito Road at a cost of 2.4 billion.

The contractors China Machinery Engineering Company (SMEC) said the project will be completed in the next 24 months.