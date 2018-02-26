EABL to move part of HQ functions to Garden City Business Park

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – East African Breweries Limited (EABL) and real estate investor, Actis, have signed a long-term deal with Garden City Business Park (GCBP) that will see EABL take up a considerable amount of office space at the integrated development complex.

The deal signing was done ahead of the official ground-breaking of GCBP adjacent to the current EABL offices in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

The first commercial office phase of the office park is scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2019 and will be the newest addition to the overall 47-acre Garden City mixed-used project.

EABL Managing Director Andrew Cowan says the firm will move some of the corporate functions to the new offices.

“This move ensures the teams moving in can reside in a fresh and positive workspace allowing everyone who works for EABL to do their best work and continue to build our fantastic, iconic East African brands,” said Cowan.

Garden City Managing Director, Chris Coulson, says EABL is the first tenant to take up space in the new office complex, “which is phase one of the larger 60,000 meter squared Business Park development still to come.”

Construction first commenced at Garden City at exit 7 on Thika Superhighway in July 2013 and the Business Park, spread across 15-acres within the master plan, is the second stage of the overall development.

The Business Park will offer over 25,000 m2 of lettable Grade A offices, with a healthcare facility, two hotels and over 400 mid-market residential units to follow.

The office complex will comprise a secure entrance, green spaces and a pedestrianized boulevard linking it to over 100 shops in Garden City Mall, 215 residential units in Garden City Village and the 3-acre central park.

EABL’s current commercial office block was unveiled in 1972 and has been the operational nerve centre of the company’s business since then.