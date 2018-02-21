Centum’s globally-acclaimed Sabis School opens applications for Runda Campus

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21- Centum Investments first international school is now accepting applications ahead for its opening in September 2018.

The firm which has partnered with Sabis Education Network says the school will provide students with a top-quality education that prepares them to meet the challenges of a changing world.

Sabis is headquartered in Beirut with a network of schools in 16 countries including the US, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates with a total of 70,000 learners.

Africa Crest Education (ACE) Chairman Carl Bistany says the Sh2 billion school in Runda will heavily impact students with technology.

“It’s a world-class school built on twenty acres of land it’s going to have sports facilities, state of the art classrooms filled with technology. It’s quite an exciting project…the flagship project in sub-Saharan Africa,” Bistany said.

The campus, which is currently under construction will admit 2000 students through a non-selective admission policy, and provide quality education that serves both the local and international communities.

The official school launch and a parent open day will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Two Rivers Mall.

Centum plans to launch 20 educational centers across Africa in partnership with Sabis.

“We are planning to open seven other schools in Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, we are planning smaller schools that will sit on five-acre pieces of land in Kenya soon,” revealed Mark Desario Board Director ACE.

Africa Crest Education Holdings (ACE) is owned by InvestBridge Capital Limited (IBC), and Centum Investment Company.

Recently the firm got a Sh2 billion investment deal from the Dubai Investments PJSC, one of the largest public, joint stock companies listed on the Dubai Financial Market.