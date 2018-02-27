Carrefour to open at Sarit Centre after Uchumi exit

Shares

, Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 27 – Majid Al Futtaim, franchise holder of Carrefour, has announced plans to open its fifth Carrefour hypermarket in Kenya.

The new hypermarket will be located on the ground floor of one of Kenya’s most strategic malls, Sarit Centre in Westlands.

It will open its doors to customers in April 2018 and will initially operate using the partial selling area model, similar to what Carrefour has applied in its TRM and Junction stores.

“We are elated to be making our entry into Westlands area, which we consider to be very strategic for our business. The Carrefour store at Sarit Centre, gives us an opportunity to present our differentiated services to thousands of customers who visit this mall every day, due to its prime location,” said Franck Moreau, Country Manager, at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail Kenya.

The location of the store at the ground floor of the mall will, however, be temporary, as Carrefour has already signed up as one of the first clients at the new wing of the mall, which is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

“We are privileged to have partnered with the mall owners before the completion of the new wing, making it possible to influence the design of the space to suit our specifications and international standards. This has resulted in significant savings in creating the space for the fit out and will also reduce the time it takes to open the store,” said Franck Moreau.

When fully operational, the Carrefour store at the Sarit Centre will over 30,000 food and non-food items, and host specialist sections such as, fresh produce, groceries, a fresh bakery, and a butchery.

Carrefour already has four stores in Kenya, since opening its doors in 2016. They are located at The Hub in Karen, Two Rivers Mall, Thika Road Mall and The Junction. With the new store at Sarit Centre, the staff base for the retailer will go up to 1,400 within two years of operations in Kenya.

The opening of the new store, said Franck Moreau, will also be a significant boost to the more than 600 local suppliers- manufacturers, producers and farmers.

Majid Al Futtaim currently operates over 230 Carrefour stores across 15 markets and continues seeking opportunities to open stores in Kenya and the rest of the greater East African region.