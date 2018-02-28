Access to Jetways JKIA facility shut to allow probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has temporally closed access of Jetways Aviation at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as it investigates allegations of illegal activities at the facility.

KAA says in a statement that the Jetways facility at JKIA will remain closed until the security agencies finish investigating the allegations.

The move comes as concerns were raised over the operator being granted access to the airside at JKIA under controversial circumstances.

KAA says safety and security remain of paramount importance and all concerns will be taken with the seriousness they deserve.

Jetways Airlines Limited is a Kenyan registered airline company based at the Wilson airport and licensed to operate scheduled, non-scheduled and ad-hoc air charter services in Kenya and the greater East and Central African region with destinations to Maasai Mara and Wajir.

Last month, authorities at JKIA grounded two airlines for engaging in illegal activities.

Although he did not name the affected airlines, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia warned passenger airlines licensed to carry only passengers not to operate as cargo airlines contrary to their license conditions.

“Inspector General of Police should take firm action on airlines contravening these regulations,” he stressed.

Macharia also warned the Kenya Airports Authority if they do not improve their customer services the government will disband the authority and outsource operations.