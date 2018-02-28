10,000 to benefit from KCB Foundation vocational training scholarships

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The KCB Foundation has launched recruitment of beneficiaries for 2jiajiri programme.

2Jiajiri is a flagship programme of the KCB Foundation that seeks to create jobs and wealth through targeted skills development in the informal sector.

This year, the Foundation and various partners seek to recruit 10,000 beneficiaries in agribusiness, automotive engineering, beauty and personal care, building and construction and domestic services at various technical training institutions in Nairobi, Machakos, Kilifi, Nakuru, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu and Mombasa counties.

The recruitment is open for scholarships under 2Jiajiri and the Skills and Enterprise Development project implemented in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Interviews will be conducted across the country from 5th to 10th March after which the successful applicants will commence studies for a period of up to six months at the respective institutions from 19th March 2018.

“Through this programme we seek to develop a new cadre of youthful entrepreneurs in the informal sector to ease the country’s unemployment crisis and to provide a bridge to the unemployment gap that exists among the youth,” said KCB Foundation Executive Director Jane Mwangi.

Application forms are available at selected KCB branches, participating training institutions or can be downloaded from the KCB Foundation website www.kcbgroup.com/foundation.

Interviews shall be conducted at the respective technical training institutions where the beneficiaries would wish to undertake their studies.

Since its launch in 2016 the programme has skilled over 12,255 youth beneficiaries on technical skills and financial literacy across the country.