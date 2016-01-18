HP KENYA ‘STAR WARS AWAKEN Your Force’ COMPETITION – Terms & Conditions of Entry

Terms & Conditions of Entry

Instructions on how to enter and win prizes forms part of these Terms & Conditions of Entry. Entry into this ‘Star Wars Fun Side’ (“Promotion”) is deemed acceptance of these Terms & Conditions of Entry.

DEFINITIONS

“Promoter” means HP Computing & Printing Kenya Limited

“Promotion Period” commences at 12.01am (GMT West African Time) on Monday 14th December, 2015 and closes at 11.59pm (GMT West African Time) on Sunday 31st January, 2016.

“Prizes” means:

HP Star Wars Special Edition Notebook HP Pavilion x2 Laptop

“Participant” means: Any person aged 16 years and above who resides in Kenya at the time of the Promotion. Employees and directors of the Promoter, the Promoter’s related companies or any agencies involved in this Promotion, and the immediate families of each of those persons are ineligible to participate in this Promotion.

ENTRY DETAILS: To be eligible for this Promotion, Participants must either post or tweet, image or video, which illustrates how the Participant creates his/her “AwakenYourForce Challenge”. Participants must also include the hashtag #AwakenYourForce in the caption for their submission to be deemed valid. Such content must be uploaded via: The participants personally owned Facebook account; or The participants personally owned Twitter account; or The participants personally owned YouTube account.

Entries which do not comply with the submission instructions at, https://www.facebook.com/HP.Kenya/?brand_redir=117665051603051, https://twitter.com/search?q=%40hpkenya1&src=typd, are invalid and will not be accepted. Incomplete, incomprehensible or illegible entries will be deemed invalid. The Promoter’s decision to disqualify an entry is final and no correspondence will be entered into. No responsibility will be taken for lost, late or misdirected entries. Automated entries, bulk entries and third party entries are not allowed and will be disqualified. Entries from known spam email sources will also be disqualified. The Promoter will place selected entries on the Promoter’s Social Platforms and other influencer’s social platforms. For Participants submitting their entry via Facebook, Participants must act in accordance with the Facebook, Statement of Rights and Responsibilities, which can be viewed at www.facebook.com/terms.php. For Participants submitting their entry via Twitter, Participants must act in accordance with Twitter’s requirements and terms of use at all time, which can be viewed here: https://twitter.com/tos For Participants submitting their entry via YouTube, Participants must act in accordance with YouTube’s Terms of Service (available at www.youtube.com/terms) and Community Guidelines, which can be viewed here: http://www.youtube.com/t/community_… For the avoidance of doubt, Participants’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube post’s must be on public display and contain adequate details to allow the Promoter to identify the entrant for the entrant to be eligible for entry. By submitting an entry, Participants and winners consent to the public disclosure of their names, responses and content produced by HP for publicity purposes.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS: Entries must not contain material that violates or infringes another’s rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement; Entries must not contain brand names or trademarks, except the Promoter’s trademarks; Entries must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, obscene, violent, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous; Entries must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and Entries must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any laws or regulations where the entry is created. SELECTING WINNERS: This Promotion contains HP Products cutting across (1) HP Pavilion x360 13 inch Convertible PC, (2) HP Star Wars Special Edition Notebook, (3) HP Pavilion x2 Laptop. The Bi-Weekly Promotional Periods will commence on Monday 14th December, 2015, and closes at 11.59pm (GMT West African Time) on Saturday the 31st January, 2016. One participants with the most creative entries submitted during the course of two (2) weeks, as determined by the Promoter, will win the prize. Prizes are non-exchangeable The Promoter will have the right to display the entries on its Website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube account for public viewing. JUDGING: Judging will take place at the Capital FM office on the last day of the week and winners will be posted as follows. This is a game of skill and chance plays no part in determining the Winners. Each entry will be individually judged by Capital FM representatives and or their associated Partners. Entries will be judged based on creativity, merit and/or talent. The Promoter’s decision is final on all matters in this Promotion and no correspondence will be entered into. The winners’ names will be published on HP Kenya Facebook page and other supportive platforms in the duration of the contest. All winners will be notified according to their entry method:

(a) for entries submitted on Facebook – via their Facebook account;

(b) for entries submitted via Twitter – via their Twitter account and

(c) for entries submitted via YouTube – via their YouTube account.