Tyson Fury ‘will not apply’ for new licence

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 4 – Britain’s troubled former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury said on Wednesday he will not be applying for a new boxing licence.

The 29-year-old has not fought since his shock defeat of Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015.

Having twice postponed rematches with Klitschko, the 29-year-old had his licence suspended last October when he admitted he was using cocaine and struggling with depression.

Fury had hoped to return to the ring earlier this year but that plan was scuppered when his UK Anti-Doping hearing was adjourned in May.

Not for the first time, the British boxer now appears to have announced he is quitting by saying on Twitter that he will not apply to the British Boxing Board of Control for a licence.

“After thinking long & hard about my return I will not be applying for aBBBOCboxinglicense. After the way they have handled stuff. No thanks,” he tweeted.

Fury was at ringside last month when his cousin Hughie Fury came up short in his bid to take the WBO heavyweight title from champion Joseph Parker in Manchester.