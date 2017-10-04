Stanchart marathon postponed due to Presidential election

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Kenya’s highest profile marathon, Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon due on October 29, has been postponed to late November due to the fresh Presidential election set for October 26.

The Nairobi Marathon, a road race which has often been a platform for young Kenyan athletes to launch their international careers, will now be held on November 26.

“This revised date is to give runners ample time to participate in both the election and the marathon,” race organisers said.

The marathon — the only regional road race recognised by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) — is not the only sport to have been affected by the tense political climate in the country after August’s presidential election was annulled by the Supreme Court and a fresh poll ordered.

Last month the International Cricket Council (ICC) said this October’s World Cricket League (WCL) sixth-round fixture between Kenya and the Netherlands would be moved from Nairobi to South Africa with the match set to be played at East London’s Buffalo Park cricket stadium on October 6 and 8.

Organisers of the 15th edition had announced increase in prize money for the 21km race where winners of both men and women will receive Sh200, 000 up from Sh150, 000.

First runners-up will pocket Sh150, 000 while third placed will take home Sh100, 000.

The prizes for the 42km remain the same where winners will pocket Sh1.5m but the Manjang said in future they will be looking to review the purse.

Over 30,000 participants are expected to pound the tarmac around Kenya’s capital for top honours, fan and charitable causes.

Organisers were expecting to top 23,000 that turned out last year as a country that has exported pedigree marathon running talent to the world holds its blue riband ultimate distance race.